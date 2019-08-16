Iconic Carrick pub comes onto the market

After 27 great and memorable years in the Anchorage Pub, siblings Kevin and Eileen McKenna of Jamestown have decided to part company with there beloved pub.

This exceptional public house of high reputation and renown is an institution in Carrick-on-Shannon social life.

Steeped in a long history of good times and social events the Anchorage is a traditional pub that has a homely ambiance that only time and a hundred thousand shoes on the floor can bring.

We all know it, on the corner of Bridge Street and Quay Rd, right in the heart of Carrick, just down from the Bridge and around the corner from the Quay and the Rowing Club. For generations it has been a favoured haunt where a good welcome and great company are all but guaranteed.

Over the decades many locals remember and continue to enjoy the great celebrations after international games of all codes in The Anchorage.

Visitors to town always love it, especially those coming off the boats and fishermen throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to hear French or German from the tables by the fire place or around the corner in the snug.

But now it’s time for someone new to captain this ship. It’s one of the few exceptional pubs in this region. One that has good trade, loyal customers and a great reputation.

The pub is in good condition. Thoughtfully designed and tastefully crafted, it enjoys a patina that new pubs try but more often fail to replicate.

Over the pub are two further floors of accommodation. These have benefited from recent upgrades and deliver self-catering accommodation for up to 20 guests, providing a second and valuable income flow. The entire property is been sold as a going concern. The successful buyer will have exciting times ahead.

REA Brady are instructed to sell. For further information, call Joe Brady at 071 96 22 444 or email joe@reabrady.ie .