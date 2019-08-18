Incorrectly fitted child car seats major cause for concern in Leitrim

Research from the Road Safety Authority’s Check it Fits Service, which checks child car seats and restraints nationwide for free, has revealed that 4 out of 5 child car seats are incorrectly fitted nationwide.

To help address this problem, the RSA Check it Fits service will be visiting Leitrim where child car seat installation experts will be available to ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted. The service takes between 10-15 minutes, is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car. If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the Check it Fits experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have to avoid potential serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision

The FREE check will be at Glancy's SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, August 19 from 10am - 5.30pm.

Aisling Sloyan, Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer for the RSA commented, “The reality is that if a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision. Having a correctly fitted car seat is a simple measure parents, grandparents and guardians can take to ensure children are safe while travelling by car. I would encourage people to visit the Check it Fits when it comes to Leitrim and give yourself the peace of mind that your children are travelling safely.”

For more information on Check it Fits and for an up-to-date schedule of upcoming road shows, visit www.checkitfits.ie

