Wind turbines in Dromahair

Dear Editor,

We are north Leitrim residents (Dromahair) who will be greatly affected by Coillte's aim to erect ten 168 metre high wind turbines close to the top of Corry Mountain in north Leitrim/south Sligo.

This proposal would make these amongst the highest wind turbines in Ireland – at approximately 500m above sea level. They would be clearly visible from six counties and would be a dominant feature on the landscape, impacting the views from Benbulben, Lough Gill and many other popular local tourist areas.

We are in favour of renewable energy sources and are not opposed to wind turbines when they are located appropriately. But the scale of the new generation of giant turbines, taken together with their unacceptably close proximity to homes, is completely unreasonable.

Emerging new wind energy technologies, more efficient, with appreciably smaller structures, less noise and no hazard to birds, are well advanced and are likely to render the current turbines redundant within the foreseeable future.

The proposed location of the turbines, high on Corry Mountain, raises serious concerns regarding the potential environmental impact, including land degradation, water pollution and negative effects on some wildlife species such as the Corncrake and also on migrating birds.

Major concerns have also been raised about the negative effects on people’s health and wellbeing, with the noise and flicker effects from the turbines all contributing to high levels of stress. These giant wind turbines would be a blight on the local community and would negatively impact property prices, making many homes unsaleable.

We are concerned that Coillte are using outdated guidelines from 2006 which were drawn up to regulate much smaller turbines (less than 100m). The old guidelines are unsuitable for the giant 168m+ turbines. While new guidelines are currently being finalised, Coillte seem determined to push ahead with the Croagh scheme using the older, less restrictive, guidelines and plan to submit their planning applications for the Croagh Wind Farm to Leitrim and Sligo County Councils in September 2019.

The Stop The Giant Wind Turbines, Dromahair, (Wind Aware Dromahair) Campaign has been set up to urge Coillte to undertake a full and meaningful consultation with the local community to ensure that the health and environmental impacts of the proposed giant wind turbines are fully understood and conform with new guidelines.

We are calling upon Leitrim and Sligo County Councils to defer consideration of any further planning applications for these giant wind turbines until new guidelines are available and to impose additional conditions which require that all turbines are located considerably further away from homes than is proposed in the current Coillte scheme.

Please support us by contacting the campaign at: adventuregently@hotmail.com

fb: leitrimwindindustry awareness.

The campaign is planning a series of community meetings. The first meeting will be in Dromahair mid September.

Yours etc.,

Kevin Duffy and Gordon Hutchinson

Adrienne Diamond and Graham Robertson Serena Kelly

Christine and Erick Carling

Una and Barney Moran

Will Doyle

Seamus and Ian Hazlet