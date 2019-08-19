Road closed in security alert on Fermangah Border

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Wattle Bridge area of Newtownbutler this morning following reports of a suspicious object in the area.



A spokesperson for the PSNI commented: "The diversions are in place between Newtownbutler and the border and on the A3 - Clones/Cavan Road in both directions.



"This may cause significant disruption in the area and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

Police are advising motorists and the public to report any unusual or suspicious activity in the area.

