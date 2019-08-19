Ballinamore festival closed last night after a week of events

Ballinamore closed it's 2019 Family Festival last night with Johnny Brady on the stage and an epic fireworks display.

The festival enjoyed massive crowds over the past week with children activities and free night time concerts including Robert Mizzell, Cliona Hagan, Twisted Ninjas, Lee Matthews and more.

Despite the large crowds attending, the town was returned to clean streets every morning, and although there were a few rain showers in general the festival kept dry.

The end of Ballinamore's festival usually signals the end of the summer and back to school preparations.

Congrats to all involved in making this week long festival a success and creating plenty of great memories for all who attended.

