Ballinamore writer Jane Gilheaney Barry launches new book

Jane Gilheaney- Barry launched her new book That Curious Love of Green - Notes from a writer's journal on August 10.



Best selling author Nicola Kearns launched the book in McGirls Bar, Ballinamore on August 10.

Jane's first book Cailleach~Witch was the panel recommendation at the 77th world sci-fi and fantasy conference, Worldcon, last week, as a great example of modern Irish fantasy.



Both books are now available on Amazon, and locally at Mulvey's, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The launch was live-streamed on social media.

