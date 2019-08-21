Ireland West Airport welcome news that Ryanair flights will continue as scheduled this week

A High Court ruling that will prevent strike action by a number of Ryanair pilots from going ahead this week has been welcomed by the airline and Ireland West Airport.

Ryanair have this morning issued a statement in which they said: "Ryanair welcomes this morning’s Irish High Court ruling to prevent a small minority of Irish pilots striking on Thursday, August 22 & Friday, August 23, which will come as a huge relief to thousands of Irish passengers and their families during the last week of the school holidays.

"All Ryanair flights scheduled to depart on Thurs 22nd & Fr 23rd from Irish airports will now operate as normal and passengers should arrive at their departure airport 2 hours prior to their scheduled departure time."

In a social media posting, Ireland West Airport also welcomed the news that the planned strike will not go ahead saying: "Good news for Ryanair passengers flying on Thursday and Friday of this week with the news that planned strike action has been averted and ALL FLIGHTS will operate as planned."

