Call for nominations in Leitrim for Carer of the Year 2019

Family Carers Ireland are calling on friends, family members and health professionals to nominate family carers from Leitrim for 2019’s Carer of the Year awards.

The deadline for nominations is the September 26. The ‘Carer of the Year’ awards recognise carers nationwide who sacrifice so much to caring for their loved ones.

Family Carers Ireland need help to identify dedicated carers in Leitrim. There are over 2,618 family carers in Leitrim over the age of 15.

They are asking those who know a carer that they believe should be recognised for their work in caring for loved ones, to please make a nomination. There are two categories of awards, Carer of the Year and four Young Carer of the Year who represent Dublin, Ulster/Connacht, Leinster and Munster.

The ‘Carer of the Year’ awards will take place in November at the Westin Hotel in Dublin hosted by broadcasters, and patrons of the charity, Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan.

The work of the 355,000 family carers in Ireland save the state €10 billion annually.

More than three in five carers are providing over 100 hours of care per week. And one in four carers providing 50+ hours of care per week do not get Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit.

It is estimated that there are over 57,000 young carers in Ireland looking after someone in their family who has an illness or disability.

By 2030, demographic changes predict that one in five people will take on a caring role.

Making a nomination is simple. Fill in the nomination form online, giving as much detail as possible as to why the carer should be considered for an award.

Nomination forms are available online at www.familycarers.ie or from Family Carers Ireland resource centres.