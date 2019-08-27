Breaking: Shots fired at Longford house

Gardaí in Longford have confirmed that they are investigating reports of being shots fired at a house in Longford town in the early hours of yesterday morning, August 26.

The incident occurred at Gleann Riada, Strokestown road, Longford town, at approximately 12:10am. Gardaí have confirmed to the Leader that no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination and no arrests have yet been made. Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Longford gardaí on 043-3350570.