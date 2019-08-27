Watch | Commemorations held to mark 40th anniversary of Mullaghmore bombing

Commemorations have been held today in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo to mark the 40th anniversary of the bombing that claimed the lives of Lord Louis Mountbatten, a second counsin of Queen Elizabeth, along with Lady Doreen Brabourne; his 14 year-old grandson Nicholas, and 15 year-old Paul Maxwell, a young crew member from Co Fermanagh.

The parents of Paul Maxwell lay a wreath at Mullaghmore on the 40th anniversary of the IRA attack that killed their 15-year-old son, Lord Mountbatten and two others pic.twitter.com/SyRvo8EAHe — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) August 27, 2019

Lord Mountbatten's fishing boat, Shadow V was blown up off the coast of Mullaghmore this day 40 years ago.

Speaking at today's remembrance event Paul Maxwell's mother, Mary Hornsey said: "I think it was absolutely wonderful that the community came out today and organised this lovely service of remembrance."

The scene at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo ahead of a service to mark the 40th anniversary of the IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten and three others when their fishing boat was blown up in 1979. pic.twitter.com/hHYkDDagsU — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) August 27, 2019

