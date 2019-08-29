Heartbreak as news emerges of passing of Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham)

It was with great sadness that we heard the heartbreaking news of the passing of mother of two, Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham) today (Thursday, August 29).

Carmel, formerly of Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon passed away peacefully at Galway Hospice in the presence of her loving husband Rory.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters Ruby May and Sophie, her parents John and Mary Cunningham, sister Pauline and her partner Gerard Cox, brother Thomas and his partner Laura, nieces, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Veronica O'Shaughnessy ( Corrandulla), sister-in-law Laura, aunts, uncles, cousins, her work colleagues at Peter Mark Terryland, and a very wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Carmel had bravely battled illness over the past few years and a number of fundraising events were held in the local area in support.

She will be reposing at St. Anthony's Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this Friday evening (August 30) from 5pm - removal at 7pm to the adjoining Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.15am, burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. House private, no flowers, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.