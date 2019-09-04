Serious road accident in Leitrim this morning

It is understood a serious accident occurred this morning between a school bus and motorcycle in south Leitrim.

According to local sources the collision happened this morning (Wednesday, September 4) at approx 8am in the Cloone area. The road between Cloone Village and the Gorvagh crossroads remains closed for technical examination and it is expected to remain closed for number of hours. At least one man is believed to be seriously injured.

Bus Éireann confirmed that one of its School Transport vehicles operating in Fenagh, County Leitrim was involved in a collision with a motorcycle this morning (Wednesday 04th September).

"There are no reported injuries to children travelling on board the service and Bus Éireann personnel are co-operating with emergency services and Gardai at the scene.”