Border Communities against Brexit protest in Dublin this morning
Leo Varadkar is meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin this morning.
The Taoiseach has played down hopes the meeting may lead to a Brexit breakthrough – but says he hopes some common ground can be found. The two leaders will discuss the current impasse when it comes to a deal, and the potential implications from Northern Ireland.
Residents from Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal are to take part in a Border Communities against Brexit protest in Dublin this morning to coincide with the political meeting. The group are campaigning for no hard border on the island.
