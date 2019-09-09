Leo Varadkar is meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin this morning.

The Taoiseach has played down hopes the meeting may lead to a Brexit breakthrough – but says he hopes some common ground can be found. The two leaders will discuss the current impasse when it comes to a deal, and the potential implications from Northern Ireland.

Residents from Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal are to take part in a Border Communities against Brexit protest in Dublin this morning to coincide with the political meeting. The group are campaigning for no hard border on the island.

