How can Leitrim clubs/organisations protect themselves against liability for injuries

Callan Tansey, based in Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Dublin, are delighted to announce this year’s “Pathways to Progress” Conference. The focus is on Sport, Medicine and the Law. It will take place in Kilronan Castle, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon on Friday the 20th of September 2019.

Callan Tansey have a wealth of experience in this area, having acted on behalf of players, athletes clubs, schools and voluntary organisations.

Roger Murray, Managing Partner said; “we are excited to host our third conference”. We see the positive impact of sport on the recovery of injured patients. It is an area that needs to be addressed as it can be a mine field for so many clubs, organisations and schools. We will also be exploring issues around head injury in contact sports.

"The calibre of speakers is fantastic, and we are thrilled to be joined by Ms. Justice Marie Baker of the Court of Appeal as our Keynote Speaker.”

The ever-popular TV and radio host Anton Savage will be MC and Chair for lively panel discussions, joining Anton for the discussions include CEO, Shamrock Rovers, Brendan Murray, Connacht Rugby development director, Joe Gorham and Irish swimmer Mona McSharry to name but a few.

Niamh Ni Mhurchu, Partner added; “We will hear from world class legal experts, medical experts and sporting figures discussing common pitfalls for medical practitioners treating sports injuries, the science around recovery and injury prevention, navigating the Court of Arbitration, achieving peak performance, insights from a world class Psychologist specialising in optimising team performance.

"We will also look at the 20x20 campaign. Women in sport in Ireland need to become more visible. This initiative seeks to change the subliminal bias in the Irish psyche that exists around girls and boys, or women and men, when it comes to sport which I am fully behind."

The conference will take place in the lovingly restored Kilronan Castle, a luxury 4-star hotel situated in County Roscommon. Kilronan Castle will be available to Callan Tansey delegates and guests for the duration of the event. Friday will see a full day conference with an array of challenging and informative speakers.

The event will conclude with a Gala Black Tie Dinner on Friday evening.

Early booking is advised as the Conference sold out quickly last year.

For more information go to https://www.callantansey.ie/ medicolegal-conference/

For enquiries contact Ms. Barbara Laws: blaws@callantansey.ie or 071 – 9162032.