Planning granted for advanced technology building in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has granted conditional planning for an advanced technology building at the IDA Business and Technology Park, Keenaghan, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim Enterprise Fund wish to build the 1,512m² industrial unit which will include four loading bays to the rear and a two-storey office and reception at first floor level at the site on the Castlecara Road.

There are plans for 56 parking spaces, a bicycle stand and electric vehicle charging station.



The building will have solar panels on the roof, a grey water system and underground water storage tanks.

It is understood the new advanced technology building will offer ready-for-occupation, high specification, flexible and sustainable property solutions, suitable for high value manufacturing and global business services.



The building may help small local businesses expand to a wider audience or could be used to attract in new companies from the UK or America.

IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park, in Carrick-on-Shannon is a c.12 hectare site.

