Appeal for information on alleged assault in Kinlough

Gardai are appealing for local information to help with an investigation into an alleged assault in the Kinlough area at the weekend.



Leitrim gardai are investigating an incident which they understand occurred on Main Street, Kinlough last Saturday night, September 7 between 10.30-11.30pm.

A person sustained injuries from the alleged assault.



Gardai say it is also possible the alleged assault may “have taken place elsewhere” with the victim then dropped off at Main Street, Kinlough.



Anyone with any information on the incident or who may have been on or around Main Street, Kinlough at the time and date stated are asked to contact Manorhamilton Gardai to assist with the live investigation.

You can phone Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620 or call into the station on the Sligo road.

