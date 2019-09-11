Turmoil in Fine Gael as Sinead Maguire steps down as candidate

There is turmoil in the Fine Gael part in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency today with the announcement by general election candidate, Cllr Sinead Maguire that she has stepped down as a candidate for the next general election.

This sees both candidates who were selected at the party's convention, Gerry Reynolds and Sinead Maguire, step away.

Cllr Maguire told Ocean FM this morning that she had reflected on her candidacy and as a mother of two young children, family reasons dictated her move away from national politics.

Senator Frank Feighan has already been selected to replace Gerry Reynolds and the opportunity is now open for a number of candidates to replace Cllr Maguire.

The Drumshanbo-based Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Enda McGloin is one name mentioned as a potential candidate, as is the Newtownmanor-based former Senator, Michael Comiskey.

Former TD, John Perry from Ballymote, has already expressed an interest in becoming the second candidate for the party in the constituency.

While Mr Perry is calling for a new selection convention, it is understood the party may revert to the same process that saw Frank Feighan selected and invite prospective candidates to put themselves forward to the general secretary and the executive council of the party for selection.

Fine Gael hopes to have a second candidate in place inside the next three to four weeks.