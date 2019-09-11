Deputy Tony McLoughlin is still considering his future in Fine Gael politics

Current Sligo Leitrim Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin has issued a statement this afternoon on the news that Cllr Sinead Maguire has decided to withdraw from the Fine Gael ticket.

In the statement Deputy McLoughlin says he has not spoken to anyone officially about his future, which may indicate he could be persuaded to run again in the next general election.

"I note with regret the decision of Cllr. Sinead Maguire to withdraw from the Fine Gael Sligo – Leitrim Constituency ticket this morning. I have no doubt that this decision will have been a very difficult one for her, her close family and her friends and supporters to make. I want to wish her well with her future in whatever path she decides to go down as she has been a very strong representative of the Fine Gael Party in Sligo since first being elected in 2014.

"Regarding my own future, I have not spoken to anyone inside the Fine Gael organisation about this issue as of yet. I am looking forward to meeting with the Taoiseach, my fellow Fine Gael Oireachtas colleagues and party officials in Cork this weekend for the Parliamentary Party ‘Think In’ and ultimately to getting back to what I love doing, representing with vigour, the People of the Sligo – Leitrim Constituency in Dáil Éireann in the new Dáil term ahead.”

Fine Gael hopes to have a second candidate in place inside the next three to four weeks, but they have a lot to consider when choosing who should join Senator Frank Feighan on the ticket.

