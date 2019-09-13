€390,000 in LEADER funding approved for 6 local projects in Leitrim

€390,000 in LEADER funding has been approved for 6 local projects in Leitrim. The projects are:

Base Cafe ICT Equipment North Connaught Youth & Community Services - To purchase projector and sound equipment to facilitate training and workshops for young people in the promoter's 12 clubs/cafés throughout Leitrim including Base Youth Café in Drumshambo. LEADER funding €3,707.98, TOTAL PROJECT COST €4,943.98

Kinlough Community Centre Extension Phase II - To carry out improvements at Kinlough Community Centre including equipping the kitchen, tarmac carpark, install fencing around astro-turf pitch, replace the dugouts etc. LEADER funding €70,094.89, TOTAL PROJECT COST €93,459.86

Lighting and Theatre Equipment - To install lighting and theatre equipment at St. George's Heritage and Visitor Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon. LEADER funding €4,590.00, TOTAL PROJECT COST €6,120.00

Purchase of machining equipment for ZENOZ, The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon - To purchase 2 machines to enable promoter to set-up a manufacturing facility to compliment this design and innovation business. LEADER funding €156,183.50, TOTAL PROJECT COST €427,900.00

SLNCR Demonstration Stretch to Manorhamilton Sports Ground - To develop pedestrian and cycling facilities from town of Manorhamilton to the new Sports Centre at Boggaun in Manorhamilton. LEADER funding €150,000.00, TOTAL PROJECT COST €232,324.85

The Old Rectory Solar PV System - This project involves the installation of an 8kW Solar Photovoltaic System at the Old Rectory in Fenagh. The installation will not only reduce energy demand on site but will also be a very visual and iconic addition to the existing business. LEADER funding €5,497.50, TOTAL PROJECT COST €10,995.00



Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed the approval.

“I am delighted that these valuable projects have been given this funding in this latest round of approvals. This follows on from the recent approval of €475,648 in LEADER funding for 18 local projects in the county.

“This latest funding announcement for these local developments by my colleague Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, is more welcome news for Leitrim. These grant allocations are continuing to support jobs and investment across the county.

“The two largest beneficiaries are the ZENOZ company based at The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon which received €156,184 to purchase two machines to assist in the set-up of a manufacturing facility to compliment its design and innovation business; and the SLNCR Rail to Multi Use Trail Working Group which has been allocated €150,000 to develop pedestrian and cycling facilities from Manorhamilton town to the new Sports Centre at Boggaun in Manorhamilton.

“The LEADER programme funds projects under a diverse range of themes that include enterprise development, rural tourism, social inclusion, renewable energy and the environment

“LEADER funding represents an enormous opportunity for rural businesses and communities that are in need of investment and I want to see the programme continuing to grow and make a difference for Rural Ireland over the coming years.”