Kiltubrid Pipe Band celebrate 70 years this weekend
First Kiltubrid Pipe Band outing in Laheen in 1949
Kiltubrid Pipe Band are celebrating their 70th Birthday this weekend.
The popular well known band will celebrate with friends this Saturday, September 21 in the Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo.
Founded in 1949 the band have been an important part of or celebrations and important events in Leitrim and around the region for 70 years. All current and previous members as well as friends of the band are invited to attend the big party in Lough Allen this Saturday night.
Raheen Pipeband and Longford Pipeband will be present on the night. Music will be by Camillus Kehoe and WEE 3 and there will also be food and refreshments.
