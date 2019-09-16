Kiltyclogher and Drumshanbo receive funding for sensory gardens

Kiltyclogher Community Council has been granted €34,663.00 while Childhood Days Drumshanbo will receive €6,899.89 for a Sensory Gardens.

In Roscommon Keadue Sportsfield is to receive €44,559.04

In Cavan Cavan Autism Parents Support CLG has been granted €25,500 while Project Belturbet will also receive €10,200 also for a Sensory Garden.

Mr Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, announced details today of over €714,000 for 25 community groups who will receive funding for specialist sensory gardens under the Department’s 2019 CLÁR programme.

Speaking today, Minister Ring said: “This year’s CLÁR programme will, for the first time, provide funding for the development of specialist sensory gardens and complementary play equipment. These gardens are designed to stimulate the senses and can be of particular benefit in enhancing the quality of life for people with a diverse range of life challenges.”

Minister Ring continued: “I am delighted to support the development of these gardens, which I know will create comfortable, relaxing environments for everyone to enjoy, no matter what their age or ability. I see the hard work done by members of community groups up and down the country, and I am pleased that my Department can play its part in the work of this government to support and invest in communities for the benefit of all.”