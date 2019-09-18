Appeal for information after latest quad bike theft in Co Leitrim

Gardai are appealing for the public's assistance after a quad bike was stolen from a shed in Tully, Carrigallen in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 18).

The red Isuzu quad bike was stolen some time between 1am and 7am. It has the words power steering written across the front of the quad.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of Tully in the early hours of this morning or anyone who has been offered a quad bike for sale matching this description, is asked to contact gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon on 071 9650510. Anyone in the area who may have CCTV footage which could assist with the investigation is also asked to contact gardai.

This is the latest of a number of thefts of quad bikes in the South Leitrim area in recent weeks. Gardai are urging quad bike owners to be vigilant, ensure your quad bike is secured in a locked shed and never store the keys with the quad bike.

Remember, if you see any suspicious vehicles or people in the vicinity of farm yards or shed contact gardai immediately on (071) 9650510.