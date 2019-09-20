March in Derrylin today in solidarity with Kevin Lunney and family

Employees of Quinn Industriaul Holdings and locals will hold a march in support of Kevin Lunney who was abducted, beaten and left on a roadside today, Friday, September 20 at 3pm.

The march comes comes as more details of the injuries sustained by Mr. Lunney emerge. A dozen-strong gang is now believed to have prepared a horsebox as a mobile torture chamber before they carried out a two hour attack on Mr. Lunney.

It is now understood that some of the 50-year-old businessman’s fingernails were pulled out, his face and neck were slashed with a Stanley knife and his right leg was badly broken twice below the knee by a wooden post or a metal bar.

Gardai and PSNI say the attackers, took care not to leave behind incriminating DNA evidence, pouring industrial-strength bleach over Mr. Lunney’s wounds, causing excruciating pain.

A short march will take place at 3pm in Derrylin where workers will read a statement in support of Mr. Lunney and his family.

