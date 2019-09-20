Gardai issue warning after thieves break into car parked at Leitrim scenic spot

Gardai are urging people to ensure all valuables are stowed out of sight or taken with you after a vehicle was broken into at the main carpark at Glencar Waterfall, on Wednesday, September 18.

Gardai are appealing for anyone was in the area between 3pm and 3:30pm and noticed anything suspicious, to please contact Manorhamilton Gardaí on 0719820620

"The vehicle was being used by tourists visiting the location and a 'Deuter' blue backpack was stolen. The contents are of little monetary value but are invaluable to the injured party," noted gardai.

"There is a chance the bag and contents were discarded so if anyone does happen to locate them we would ask that you contact the Gardaí in Manorhamilton.

"This is one of a number of thefts from cars at remote scenic locations lately in the Sligo Leitrim Division and we would encourage everyone not to leave any property in plain sight in your vehicle."