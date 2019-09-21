Breaking : Man dies after car enters canal on Ballinamore road

A man has died after a car entered a canal in Co Cavan on Saturday.

The incident happened at Ballyheady Bridge along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road at about 7.30pm when a car carrying three men entered the water, at Woodford River.

It is understood the accident happened at around 7pm near Ballyconnell.

Two other young men who were in the car at the time managed to escape and raise the alarm.

One of the occupants managed to get out and he jumped back in and pulled another man to safety.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene where a technical examination of the scene is under way.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Further details to follow as soon as available.