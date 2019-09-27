Childcare costs on the rise but Leitrim parents paying lowest fees in the country

The cost of childcare in Ireland has risen by 3.6%, more than five times the rate of inflation, new figures have revealed. However, according to a report published by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, Carlow has the lowest rates of childcare fees with an average of €148.33 being paid by parents per child in the county.

The “geography gap” in the variation of fees across the country is laid bare in the new report with parents in Dublin paying an average of €1,000 a month compared to Leitrim parents who pay an average of €592.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone acknowledged that childcare fees are higher in Ireland than any other OECD country and the Irish Independent reports today that the Minister is seeking funding for approximately five extra hours of subsidised childcare in the upcoming budget.

The report comes as the National Childcare Scheme is due to be launched next month. This scheme aims to provide financial support for parents towards the cost of childcare through both universal and targeted subsidies.