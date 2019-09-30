New Armed Support Unit base in Cavan operational from today

The new Garda Armed Support Unit base in Cavan town will become operational today, Monday September 30.

The unit was announced earlier this year but Commissioner Drew Harris says its launch was accelerated after the attack on QIH businessman Kevin Lunney.

The Commissioner told the Policing Authority last week in Ballyconnell that the temporary members will be replaced by permanent staff based in Cavan.

However, it is understood it could be at least nine months before that process begins.

The Commissioner also said that 20 probationary Gardaí will be posted to Cavan/Monaghan after the next passing out from Templemore.

