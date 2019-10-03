Contract signed for 27 new social houses in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council and Kilcawley Construction Ltd today signed a contract for the construction of 27 social houses at Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The €6 million scheme comprises six semi-detached single storey two-bed units; one detached single storey two-bed unit; twelve semi-detached two storey two-bed units and eight semi-detached two storey three bed units with associated external and site development work. The programme for the project will see the development completed by the end of 2020.

Leitrim County Council and Kilcawley Construction Ltd signed a contract for the construction of 27 Social Houses at Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Thursday, October 3, in Aras an Chontae. Back row, l-r, Justin Fannon, Senior Executive Officer Housing Delivery, Leitrim County Council, James Griffiths, VHA Architects, Sligo, Brendan Heaney, Tobin Consulting Engineers, Galway, Barry Coffey, Coffey Consulting Engineering, Mullingar, John O'Grady and John Corcoran, Kilcawley Construction, Sligo, and Paul McMahon, Senior Executive Engineer, Leitrim County Council. Front row, l-r, Mary Quinn, Director of Services, Damian Kelly, Kilcawley Construction, Sligo, Lar Power, Chief Executive, and Kevin Brady, APNA Quantity Surveyors, Dublin Picture: Willie Donnellan

Speaking at the contract signing, Lar Power, Chief Executive of Leitrim County Council said, “I am delighted to have today signed a contract with Kilcawley Construction Ltd. to construct 27 Social Houses at Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon.

“This contract in conjunction with other projects in the pipeline will help ensure that Leitrim County Council achieves its delivery targets under the Rebuilding Ireland strategy.

“I wish to thank Minister Murphy and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government for the approved construction funding of approximately €6 million including vat and look forward to seeing the homes completed and occupied in the near future.”

The Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Enda McGloin also welcomed the contract signing stating that “the contract signed today for the construction of 27 social homes in Carrick-on-Shannon shows that Leitrim County Council is committed to meeting the needs of those who require assistance in securing suitable homes for themselves and their families.”