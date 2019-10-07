Watch: Sixth class students release local version of 'Eye of the Tiger' ahead of Leitrim County Final

Preparations around the county are in full swing for Leitrim County Final Day this Sunday, October 13.

With posters, banners and bales of hay and old vehicles painted in club colours in Ballinamore, Manorhamilton, Drumkeerin and Leitrim Village.

Sixth class pupils from St Joseph's NS, Leitrim Village are upping the ante though with a song specifically for Leitrim Village in the Intermediate Final.

There are some greats vocals in this local take on Eye of the Tiger - can your club do better?

Watch and listen:

