Watch: We are Ballinamore - Sean O'Heslin's make powerful video ahead of county final

After yesterdays' beautiful Leitrim Gaels video, Ballinamore have kicked it on with a spine tingling tribute video to their club and past glories as well as hope for the future.

"We are Ballinamore" showcases the club's strengths and also mentions some of their much loved previous players such as Paddy Dolan, Frank Heavey who last lifted the Fenagh Cup for the club and recently deceased Tommy 'Spike' McCormack.

Excitement really is ramping up for the county final this weekend - keep us informed of all your club's preparations on editor@leitrimobserver.ie

