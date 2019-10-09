Planning submitted for new "badly needed" creche in Ballinamore

Ballinamore Childcare CLG have applied to Leitrim County Council to change the use of the old St Patrick's Boys NS in the town into a new childcare facility.



Ballinamore Childcare which currently facilitates Lollipops pre-school, Naíonra pre-school and an after-school service and is located in the old Vocational School in Ballinamore.

The organisation wants to move into the larger building at St Patrick's NS to allow for expansion of the popular service.

They have applied for internal alteration and ancillary works including a car park.



Gordon Hughes PRO of Ballinamore Childcare confirmed that the organisation hopes to open a creche, something which he says is “missing from the town.”

The plans for change of use show three large rooms for playschools and after -school as well as another room for babies and toddlers.



Mr Hughes said there has been a need for creche facilities in the town “for over 20 years.” He said the creche is “badly needed” as parents who need the service at the moment have to travel to Carrigallen, Leitrim Village or Carrick-on-Shannon at the moment.



The local businessman explained they want to be able to provide meals for babies and toddlers in the larger building which has loads of space outside for playing.

Mr Hughes said they are delighted to say they have the “funding in place” to buy the old St Patrick's NS from the Diocese of Kilmore and the sale has been agreed subject to planning permission.



A decision on the planning application is due in November and Mr Hughes said it is hoped that the new childcare facility will open next September. He also said that it is expected that the larger facility and added services would mean an increase in jobs at Ballinamore Childcare CLG.

