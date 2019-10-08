Retailers at a loss over 50c excise increase

Retailers are at a loss to understand the Government’s decision to impose another excise increase of 50c in today’s Budget.

Retailers Against Smuggling’s (RAS) National Spokesperson Benny Gilsenan commented on the announcement: “In the backdrop of a potential no-deal Brexit, the return of a Duty Free regime between Ireland and the UK and an ever fluctuating Sterling, all of which will lead to further growth in the illicit trade, tax compliant small and medium sized retailers are once again penalised while criminals and Airport Duty Frees reap the benefits as the cost of tobacco products increase yet again"