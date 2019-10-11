Special charity concert in Aughnasheelin

Aughnasheelin Community in support of Neonatal Sligo General Hospital present a special concert in St Mary's Church Aughnasheelin on Friday, October 25.



Leitrim Male Choir conducted by Siobhan Talbot and musical accompanist Mick Blake will perform as well as guests Aisling Sammon, Edwina McNulty, Cait Cullen and the Aughnasheelin Youth Coral Group and Aughnasheelin Ballad Group.

Rhona Trench and Edel Rowley will also perform accompanied by Alla Crosbie.



All this for just €10 admission and for a good cause.

