Charity Masquerade Party on Halloween Night

Get those costumes ready for the Halloween Charity Masquerade Party at the unique setting of Castle Dargan, Ballygawley, Sligo on Sunday, 27th October (Bank holiday weekend).

Doors will open at 10pm with a prosecco reception followed by the fabulous Late Nite Radio Band then DJ and late bar. You must dress to impress for the best costume contest.

This charity event promises to be mysterious and magical where you can mingle and marvel and help make a difference to the lives of others. All money raised will go the local homeless charity - North West Simon Community.

Last year alone the charity supported 371 individuals in North West. This will be a night of mystery, intrigue and fantasy! So get searching for ideas and dress up to support a very important cause this Halloween.

Prizes for best group, best couple and best individual on the night.

Tickets only €20 at reception of Castle Dargan, from the NW Simon office at 4 JFK Parade, Sligo from Mary on 087 7708865 or online at eventbrite.

This event is very kindly supported by Leitrim Lions Club. Check out North West Simon Community on facebook for updates.