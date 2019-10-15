Albert Lock in Jamestown is closed until further notice

Albert Lock at Jamestown weir will close for navigation on October 29 “until further notice.”



Waterways Ireland have advised boat masters, owners and users of vessels that Albert Lock on the Shannon navigation will be closed from Tuesday October 29 “until further notice, to facilitate the replacement of lock gates.”



Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks customers for their cooperation in this matter.

Also read:Ellis calls for more investment in Shannon Erne waterway