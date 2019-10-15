No Leitrim trails included in Top 25 Autumn Walks

The Irish Sunday Independent listed it's 25 best Autumn Walks for all the family in it's publication on October 13.

The eight-page pull-out picked out walks for tress lovers and bird watchers, nature lovers and history and covered much of the country.

But there was no mention of any of our glorious walks in Co Leitrim, even the much publicised and heavily financed Blueway in Drumshanbo didn't get a note. In fact no walks from the north west of the country even made the top ten list.

Coming in at number was 18 Benbulben Forest Walk in Sligo, Kilronan Castle Loop, Roscommon was number 19 and named best for lakeside luxury. The Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail in Co Fermanagh, Castle Lake Loops, Co Cavan and Tramore Strand in Co Donegal were listed towards the end of the list.

What is your favourite Leitrim walk?

Also read: Albert Lock Jamestown closed until further notice