Gardaí warn of the legal implications affiliated with fireworks

Gardaí in Leitrim are warning the public that fireworks are not only highly dangerous but there are severe penalties associated with them.



It is an offence for any person to possess a firework or have the intent to sell or supply fireworks without a licence.

Offences

It also an offence to throw an ignited firework at any person or property. Anyone who lights an unlicenced firework is also liable to prosecution.

Those found in breach of certain legislation pertaining to fireworks may be liable to a penalty of up to €10,000 or 5 years imprisonment, or both.

All fireworks can cause injury- even sparklers, as they burn at more than 700 degrees celcius. Fireworks contain explosive materials and are potentially very dangerous if misused especially high hazard fireworks, such as, bangers, roman candles or rockets.

Licence

An import licence is required for all fireworks and it is an offence to possess unlicenced fireworks, other than low hazard fireworks, such as, party poppers an sparklers.

Gardaí have wide powers to investigate these offences. Any parent who finds fireworks are urged to bring them to their garda station.

Injuries

The most common injuries sustained as a result of firework use are injuries to the head and hands. More than half of reported injuries are burns. Fireworks can be associated with blindness, 3rd degree burns, permanent scarring and loss of fingers.

Vigilant

If you have any information in relation to the illegal sale /importation of fireworks then please call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or contact your local station."

