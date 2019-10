A peaceful protest is being held in Ballinamore and is expected to continue "around the clock" until there is a commitment from government to discuss asylum accommodation and direct provision programmes.

A group of people are taking shifts to protest the proposal to bring130 asylum seekers to newly refurbished apartments at The Rock Quarter, Ballinamore. The asylum families who are currently in emergency accommatation are expected to arrive by the end of this month.

Gordon Hughes spokesperson for Ballinamore Community Group said they held a meeting last night and received a mandate from the people of the area to speak for them. He said the number proposed for the town are "unsustainable." He said the small town has no problem "taking a fair share" of asylums seekers but cannot accept these numbers.