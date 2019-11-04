Breaking: Significant arrest in the threat to life against Martin Kenny TD

Leitrim Gardai have this afternoon (November 4) made a "significant arrest" in the investigation into the threat to life against Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.

Superintendent Kevin English informed the paper that Gardai have arrested a male in his 40s outside Thurles, Co Tipperary this afternoon. The man is being held at Thurles Garda Station under Section 4 of the Ciminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

Gardai said at the moment they can only say the man is from the Thurles area.

More information as we get it.

