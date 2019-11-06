Kevin Lunney speaks out for first time since attack

Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), told BBC Spotlight NI last night he had the letters QIH cut into his chest with a Stanley knife.

The victim conducted his first interview since the kidnapping and attack in September. The interview shocked and appalled those listening.

Lunney goes into detail about the cuts, hits, bleach poured on him and how his leg was broken in two places.