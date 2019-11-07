Leitrim set to start Division 3 campaign with trip to Derry

The fixtures for Leitrim's Allianz National Football League Division three campaign were released today with Terry Hyland's team set to face Derry in Celtic Park in their opening game on Saturday, January 25, throw-in 5pm.

Leitrim faced Derry twice in 2018, losing in Celtic Park on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-12 and the sides then met on March 30 in the Division 4 League Final in Croke Park with Derry again emerging victorious, this time on a scoreline of 0-20 to 0-16.

Read Also: Leitrim U20 A & B Championships get underway this weekend

Leitrim's first home game of the 2020 league campaign is sure to attract plenty of interest as it sees Cork make the long journey to Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada on Sunday, February 2.

A week later Leitrim will make the short journey to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to face Longford, throw-in 2pm.

After a break of a week Leitrim will be back in action on Sunday, February 23 when Leitrim host Offaly in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, throw-in 2pm.

That is followed by two away trips. First up will be a trip to the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda where Leitrim will face Louth on Sunday, March 1 (throw-in 2pm) and on Sunday, March 15 Leitrim travel to Pairc Esler, Newry where they will face Down (throw-in, 2pm).

The final game of the league will see Leitrim host Tipperary in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada (throw-in 2pm).

The fixtures for the Allianz Hurling League, Division 3B were also announced today with Leitrim opening their campaign with a trip to Brewster Park, Enniskillen where they will face Fermanagh on Sunday, January 26 (throw-in 2pm).

That is followed by games against Cavan in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada on Sunday, February 16 (throw-in, 2pm); Sligo in Markievicz Park on Sunday, February 23 (throw-in 2pm) and Lancashire on Sunday, March 1 in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada (throw-in 2pm).