Work begins on mural recognising Carrick-on-Shannon's literary heritage

Work has today commenced on a new mural in Carrick-on-Shannon that will feature five individuals representative of "Carrick Literary Heritage."

The mural will feature Susan L. Mitchell, John McGahern, MJ McManus, Canon William Slater and Nora Murray.

The mural will be located on the gable wall beside the bust of Susan L. Mitchell at Church Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Work will be ongoing on the mural over the coming weeks.