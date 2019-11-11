Watch: Ant McPartlin is related to half the population of Drumkeerin

Part one of Ant and Dec's DNA Journey aired on ITV1 last night and made for very entertaining viewing.

The jolly duo found themselves in Leitrim researchign their ancestory. Dec met his cousin wresting icon Dixie Carter in the Tipsy Tailor Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon and the pair joked in The Landmark Hotel before they set off for Drumkeerin.

Dixie Carter is related to Dec from Ant & Dec wtf timeline are we in #AntAndDecsDNAJourney pic.twitter.com/WIasORvM9s — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) November 10, 2019

Anthony McPartlan discovered that he is genertially related to half the population of Drumkeerin, who is well known for the McPartlan/ Partlin/ Partland name.

Ant and De walked into Wynnes Bar and announced the DNA news before Ant declared the "drinks were on him." He later revleaed that the spree cost him over €600 for one hour!

In one village in Ireland, half the inhabitants are a DNA match to Ant. And he’s ready to move right in!

Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey. Tonight & Tomorrow 9pm @ITV #AntAndDecsDNAJourney @antanddec pic.twitter.com/a2HufYCLW5 — ITV (@ITV) November 10, 2019

Plenty of familiar local faces graced the scene as they met their new celebrity cousin with singer Mary McPartlan bringing the pair of lad to tears as well as many viewers with her rendition of Sliabh Gallion Braes. (A quick google search of the song placed it one of the most searched google results last night!)

Ant really enjoyed connecting with his new cousins, he loved the idea you could fill you car full of petrol at the bar and also gave a shout out to McPartland Fuels. He did question the resoning behind his family just "adding a D" to the surname 15 years ago!

It is understood that Ant's DNA line was traced back to a former parish priest called Fr James McPartlan, who built Drumkeerin church and died about 150 years ago.

The show was delayed for two years due to addiction and rehab of Ant, but the much loved pair did not shy away from the subject in the show last night.

The second part of Ant and Dec's DNA Journey airs tonight Monday November 11 on ITV1 at 9pm. The duo are currently in Australia starting to film I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Also read: Watch - Ant and Dec's DNA trip to Leitrim will hit TV this weekend