Leitrim school compile book on the history of Ballinaglera Parish - ‘Fire on the Mountain’

Looking for the perfect gift for friends and family this Christmas? St Hugh’s National School have it all wrapped up.

They have compiled a local history of Ballinaglera Parish entitled ‘Fire on The Mountain’.



The book, a 266 page, full colour production, chronicles the key events, controversies and personalities of the Newbridge, Doobally, Dowra Village and Ballinaglera areas, dating back to the eighteenth century.



The spirit and resilience of its people, who lived through turbulent times in Ireland’s history, is remembered through letters and newspaper articles of the time.

Also included are historical maps, photographs, artwork and excerpts from a previously unpublished memoir, written by one of the parish’s most famous sons.



The book will be on sale locally for €30 following its launch by Bryan Dobson on November 16 at 4pm in Ballinaglera Community Hall – all invited!



You can also buy the book online at www.sainthughs.com/fireonthemountain/ and have it delivered to anywhere in the world.

