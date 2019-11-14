Video: Leitrim boy will perform on this year's The Late Late Toy Show

We are excited to tell you that The Late Late Toy Show will once again this year have a Leitrim representative!

Eight year old Tom Cullen from Kiltogher, Carrick-on-Shannon will be performing Sean Nós Dancing on the much anticipated programme in Ireland.

Tom recently won the U9 All Ireland Sean Nos Dancing Competitionat the Oireachtas na Samhna Sean Nós Dancing competitions. Tom is a member of Edwina Guckian's Áirc Damhsa Dance Club.

Watch Tom dancing here:

The Toy Show is set to air right at the end of the month on Friday, November 29 on RTE One at 9.30pm.

