Jive with Johnny in Carrick-on-Shannon

One of the most distinctive voices in modern country music, Johnny Brady, is making a welcome return to the Landmark Hotel on Saturday 30th November (10pm, tickets €15 at the door).

Johnny has been touring extensively throughout Ireland & the UK over the past five years and has built a reputation for having one of the finest dance bands on the Irish country music scene – so make sure to bring your dancing shoes!

Known for his powerful vocals, energetic performances and charismatic personality, Johnny’s unique sound is continually pushing boundaries in the new generation of Irish country music artists. He’s also famous for ‘turning it up a notch’, drawing on his many rock and pop influences, and making him a man in demand on the festival circuit.

With four albums to date, each one testament to his diversity as an artist, he has showcased both his passion for songwriting and his ability to resurrect old classic country songs and make them his own.

His songwriting skills brought him to the attention of Bardis Music, who signed him to a publishing deal two years ago. This has seen him make numerous trips to Nashville to both write & record songs which have been pitched to some of the world’s biggest country stars. “It’s amazing to think that a lot of the artists that I listen to are now listening to my songs” he says.

Johnny is a multi award-winning artist, regularly featured on national TV shows, and has a busy touring and recording schedule but he remains a family man at heart and always finds time to spend with his wife Toni, his kids Freya & Shea, and his beloved dogs!

For the Johnny Brady fan in your life, here’s a great Christmas stocking filler for you… Johnny will be back at Landmark Live on January 18th alongside Simon Casey, Nigel Connell and The Sheerin Family Band in the guise of ‘Take it to the Limit’ as they celebrate the music of the Eagles. For tickets call 071 96 22 222.

Also coming soon to the Landmark - country superstar Derek Ryan returns December 14th with his band for another great night of dancing. (tickets on the door on the night)

