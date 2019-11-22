Seamus O'Rourke to sign his new book in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend

Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke will launch and sign his new book A Lock of Poems Recitations and Good Ones on Saturday November 23 at 2pm in Mulvey's House of Gifts, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim Observer columnist, playwright, actor, poet and funny fellow Seamus O'Rourke has finally put pen to paper and written a book.



The self penned Leitrim lad explained: “I get asked a lot for the words to some of my poems and recitations - that’s not a problem - it’s lovely to think that people want them - it’s just, some of them were never written down and some of them are somewhere on my computer or on a USB stick somewhere -my filing system wouldn’t be great.



“So, I’ve put them into a book. It wasn’t as simple as I thought, but putting it together, brought back some lovely memories of the people, places and events that I was writing about. I hope they will bring a smile to your face too.”

