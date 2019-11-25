Four Leitrim schools to receive funding for specialist improvements

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh T.D. has today announced a €30million package for 405 schools around the country to carry out specialist improvements. Four Leitrim schools are included on the list.

The Minister also confirmed a new climate action focus for the Summer Works Scheme with schools asked to plan for electric vehicle charging points.

The Minister said: “The €30million fund for the 2020 Summer Works Scheme that I am announcing for schools will make an enormous difference to the standard of facilities next year.

“Our focus is on three fronts – we have prioritised money to upgrade and improve life safety systems like fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting; we are funding new surfaces on play areas and car parks; and schools will be obliged to plan for electric vehicle charging.

“In total 405 primary and post-primary schools will benefit from the Summer Works Scheme – that’s more than a tenth of all the schools in the country in one go.”

The Summer Works Scheme 2020 includes 324 primary schools and 81 post-primary schools.

A climate action initiative has been included in the Summer Works Scheme 2020 to ensure schools future proof for electric vehicles.

“The work will be carried out in schools mainly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other staff will be kept to a minimum.

“We have also made sure that schools are getting the notification several weeks earlier than last year to try to give principals and boards of management a better lead-in time to plan and then get the work done."

The Leitrim schools are:

St Hugh's NS - Life Safety Systems

Scoil Mhuire - Life Safety Systems

SN Naomh Mhuire - External Environment

Four Masters NS - External Environment