Winter Market at The Dock opens next weekend

Winter market at The Dock returns next weekend Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, with more stalls than ever before!

The doors will be open from 10am -5pm on Saturday and 12noon- 5pm on Sunday.



This year’s market offers the chance to get lots of shopping done for Christmas in a way that positively contributes to the local economy and benefits local artists, craft makers, writers, designers, knitters, health product creators, wood workers, local charities and more.



The atmosphere will be toasty! The Dock will be transformed into a wonderland of creativity, gorgeous gifts, and food.

There will be live music both days with festive carols and there will also be workshops for the little ones both days.

The workshops will need to be booked in advance.



On Saturday Motion with : Scribble Bot is on at 10.30am and is suitable for 7-year-olds up.

Build your own mini-speaker at 12 noon for 12-14 years.

On Sunday, December 8 enjoy Family Fun Mud Bugs at 1pm.



For further information about the workshops visit www.thedock.ie or call the box office on (071) 9650828 to book your child’s place.

