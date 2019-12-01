Late Late Toy Show Tom Cullen and Nanny Pat to switch on Carrick-on-Shannon Christmas lights

Big news just in - our new Late Late Toy Show celebrities Tom Cullen and his Nanny Pat will switch on the Christmas lights in Carrick-on-Shannon next weekend!

ChristmasInCarrick is being launched in The Market Yard with Santa, Carol Singing, Festive Stalls, Amusements and the turning on of the town lights next Saturday and Sunday December 7 and 8.

There will be plenty of festive fun for all the family including Santa Claus from 2-6pm with Carrick to be lit up at 6pm.

The giant Christmas tree in The Market Yard this year will be a MemorialTree.

Sponsor a light for your loved one for just €5 and in so doing assist the great work of The North West Hospice.

Please visit North West Hospice website at https://northwesthospice.ie/memorialtree/ or ring their office at 071 9170523 to sponsor a light.

